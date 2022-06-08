Update: Easton Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In June 3rd Fire

A man has died of injuries suffered during a fire at his apartment last Friday morning.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the victim has been identified as 62-year-old Edward Bowerman. He died at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, apparently shortly after his arrival.

Members of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies responded to the 300-block of North Aurora Street on Friday June 3rd at about 3:00 a.m. Firefighters had to forcefully enter the apartment, and the victim was found in his bedroom.

Fire officials say the cause of death is still under investigation and will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of the fire, which began in the kitchen, is still under investigation.