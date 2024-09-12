UPDATE from DSP: Additional Suspects Arrested in 2022 Seaford Home Invasion Homicide

The Delaware State Police have arrested 16-year-old Denzel Maker of Seaford, Delaware, and 20-year-old Timothy Ohara of Lincoln, Delaware, for murder and related charges following a Seaford home invasion homicide that occurred in 2022. Police say that on October 11th, 2022 troopers responded to the residence on West Stein Highway in Seaford. The investigation determined that five individuals forced their way in through the back door of the residence. Once inside, the suspects brandished handguns and went directly to the victim’s bedroom where he and the female victim were located and demanded an unknown item. The male victim was shot inside his bedroom and the female victim was shot seated on a chair in the same room.

The victim, Carl Pedone, Jr., was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

Also, inside the home at the time of this incident was an infant child and two other adults that also reside at this address. They were not injured during the incident. Through investigative means, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit identified Maker and Ohara as the additional suspects. On August 12, 2024, both were indicted by a Sussex County Grand Jury. On August 30, 2024, Ohara, who was incarcerated at James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution, was arrested, and charged with crimes listed below, arraigned by Sussex County Superior Court, and remains at James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution on a $500,000 cash bond.

Timothy Ohara