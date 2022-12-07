UPDATE: Greenwood Man Dies in Bridgeville Area Crash

Update: State Police have identified the person who died in a vehicle crash that occurred in the Bridgeville area on December 4th. Police say 83-year-old Richard Kalinevitch of Greenwood who was driving a Ford Focus did not stop at the posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road and as a result crashed into the path of a Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Initial Post:

A crash south of Bridgeville Monday afternoon just after 1 left an Greenwood man dead. Delaware State Police say a Focus driven by an 83 year old Greenwood man was northbound on Wesley Church Road and failed to stop for a posted stop sign and proceeded into the path of a Charger that was eastbound on Cannon Road. Police say the driver of the Focus was properly restrained but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Charger – a 26-year-old man from Bridgeville – was also properly restrained and treated for injuries at an area hospital and released.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact State Police at 302-703-3266 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.