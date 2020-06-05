Update: hearing continues on offshore wind project

The Maryland Public Service Commission opens an evidentiary hearing into a revised proposal to build towering wind turbines off the coast of Ocean City.

The developers of the Skipjack project want to move forward with a larger turbine than originally sought.

At Thursday’s opening session, The Coast Dispatch reports, Joseph Curran III, an attorney for Orsted indicated that the 12-megawatt turbines are the best available technology now, and using them could allow the project to move forward with fewer of them. The attorney for Ocean City, Tim Maloney said the towers, if close enough, would negatively and permanently impact the beach views enjoyed by visitors and residents each year.

The virtual hearing is expected to continue today at ten.

It can be seen online at the Maryland Public Service Commission YouTube channel.