Update: Investigation into Fatal Hit-&-Run Fatality Takes New Turn

Maryland State Police are now investigating two vehicles of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last week.

29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes died at the scene after being struck on Northbound Route 13 near Oliphant Street, as he was operating a scooter.

Initially, police reported a truck was involved. Now, police have seized a white Ford Edge as part of the investigation. The other vehicle is believed to be a light-colored Kia Soul between model years 2016 and 2019.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run incident last Tuesday August 16th is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.

