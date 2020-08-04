Update: Isaias Batters Parts Of Delmarva

Tropical Storm Isaias spun off several tornadoes across Delaware and Maryland Tuesday as it rapidly churned its way northward hours after making landfall as a hurricane in the Carolinas.

Tens of thousands of people were left without electricity as wires and poles snapped. Intersections were blocked by debris and power lines, or made treacherous because of darkened traffic lights.

Dover, Smyrna, Sandtown (Kent County), southern Worcester County and Mardela Springs in Wicomico County all experienced confirmed or suspected tornadoes. Signs blew down in Ocean City. Property was damaged along the Delaware beaches as well.

A State of Emergency was declared in hard-hit Dover. Salisbury also took a beating.

WGMD meteorologist John Wetherbee issued the following wind speed measurements:

Rehoboth Beach 60

Lewes 61

Middle of Delaware Bay 67

Cape May 69

Georgetown 34