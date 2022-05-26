Update: Kent Co. Limited State Of Emergency Terminated; Barge Fire Salvage Continues

The limited State of Emergency issued for Kent County due to Monday’s barge fire has been terminated.

Governor John Carney declared the limited state of emergency to make special resources available to support local emergency management agencies and first responders.

The barge carrying scrap metal and old appliances caught fire early Monday morning near where the Delaware River meets the Delaware Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard declared the fire extinguished late Tuesday, and a salvage operation is underway.

“First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” Carney said Wednesday. “We are terminating the local State of Emergency put in place to support their response efforts. Thank you to all of the parties involved in this emergency, including our partners in the Fire Department of New York.”

More from Governor John Carney’s office:

The State of Delaware, on behalf of Kent County, requested additional resources on Monday to support local emergency management agencies – including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control – through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to combat the fire.

Visit Governor Carney’s website to see the termination of the declaration of the State of Emergency.