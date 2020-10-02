Update: Launch From Wallops Island Now Scheduled Friday Night

By
Mark Fowser
-
82

An attempted launch of the Northrop Grumman Corporation Antares rocket was scrubbed Thursday night, less than three minutes before scheduled liftoff from NASA Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia Eastern Shore.
A problem developed with a “component of ground support equipment.”
Another attempt will be made to launch the supply mission to the International Space Station tonight (Friday) at 9:16.
Depending on weather conditions, the launch could be visible across a wide portion of Delmarva.
Payloads on board Cygnus include research to help identify targeted cancer therapies, a new space toilet, radishes that will be grown in the space station’s advance plant habitat, a virtual reality camera to capture a future spacewalk, and more.