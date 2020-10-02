Update: Launch From Wallops Island Now Scheduled Friday Night

An attempted launch of the Northrop Grumman Corporation Antares rocket was scrubbed Thursday night, less than three minutes before scheduled liftoff from NASA Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia Eastern Shore.
A problem developed with a “component of ground support equipment.”
Another attempt will be made to launch the supply mission to the International Space Station tonight (Friday) at 9:16.
Depending on weather conditions, the launch could be visible across a wide portion of Delmarva.
Payloads on board Cygnus include research to help identify targeted cancer therapies, a new space toilet, radishes that will be grown in the space station’s advance plant habitat, a virtual reality camera to capture a future spacewalk, and more.
