Update: Lewes Beaches Will Be Guarded Starting Memorial Day Weekend

Lifeguards will be on patrol at Savannah Beach and Johnnie Walker Beach in Lewes this summer, after all.

According to Lewes officials, the announcement earlier this month that the city could not find enough lifeguards came to the attention of North Shores Beach Patrol Captain Kent Buckson. Buckson, previously the longtime captain of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, offered his assistance in assembling a beach patrol.

Buckson reached out to a career swim coach who also worked as a lifeguard for Buckson for ten years. Strohm Edwards has agreed to be the new Lewes beach patrol captain.

Although the city does not expect to have a fully-staffed beach patrol until mid-June, the beaches will be protected over Memorial Day weekend.

“This is a testament to the region, that a neighboring community would reach out and take the initiative to help the City provide this important service to our residents and visitors, ” Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams said.

Candidates interested in joining the Lewes Beach Patrol can call the City of Lewes at (302) 645-

7777 or email HR@ci.lewes.de.us.