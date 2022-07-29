Update: Lewes Hydrant Flow Test Rescheduled for Today (Friday)

The City of Lewes will conduct hydrant flow testing today (Friday, July 29th). The scheduled test Thursday was postponed due to an unforeseen emergency.

Lewes residents and businesses may experience low water pressure or discolored water. Water can be cleared up by turning on the cold taps for ten to 15 minutes. It’s also suggested that people not do laundry during this time.

The testing is necessary due to a requirement that all dwelling projects deemed to be ‘new construction’ be equipped with a fire suppression system.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and we ask that you direct any questions or concerns regarding the

Hydrant Flow Test requirements to the City of Lewes at 302-645-7777. Questions or concerns regarding

issues with the water quality should be directed to the Lewes BPW at 302-645-6228,” the Lewes Board of Public Works said.