UPDATE | Lewes man arrested on felony assault charges

57-year-old Dale A. Doak, Lewes, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man wanted on felony assault charges.

57-year-old Dale A. Doak was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred early Sunday morning following an argument with his girlfriend at their house in Lewes.

Police say Doak physically assaulted the victim and took her cellphone to prevent her from calling 911. Doak then reportedly fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

On Monday, Doak turned himself in at Troop 7 and was charged with Assault Second Degree (felony) and Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications.

Doak was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,500 secured bond.