Update: Man Arrested For Dagsboro Stabbing

A Lewes man is under arrest in connection with the stabbing of a man in Dagsboro.

Delaware State Police say 52-year-old Mark Drummond was arguing with a man Tuesday at a home on Chippewa Drive when he stabbed the other man in the arm.

Drummond left the scene, but police say he was later apprehended. He is facing charges of assault, weapons offenses and endangering the welfare of a child – a juvenile who was at the home during the incident but was not injured.

After being arraigned, Drummond was being held on cash bond.