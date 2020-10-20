Update: Man Charged With Killing Estranged Wife

Maryland State Police have identified a suspect in a weekend shooting in Somerset County that left a woman dead.



54-year-old James Robellard is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, home invasion and use of a firearm during a felony. He was being treated for injuries suffered during the weekend incident in Marion.



Robellard’s estranged wife, 46-year-old Lagina Robellard of Hebron, died at the scene. Investigators believe a resident of the home shot James Robellard in self-defense.