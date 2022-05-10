Update: Man Reported Missing In Feb. Was Shot To Death – Body Found In Wicomico Co.

Maryland State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found on the edge of a field last Tuesday, May 3rd.

State Police said Tuesday that the death of 23-year-old Craig Polk Jr. of Salisbury has been ruled a homicide, and the manner of death was by gunshot. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Polk had last been seen alive February 25th. He was reported missing to police the following day.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. May 3rd, deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s were first on the scene when the body was found on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and formal identification. Maryland State Police homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.