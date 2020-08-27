Update: Man Shot To Death In Ellendale

Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Ellendale.

Troopers were dispatched to a home in the 12,000-block of North Old State Road at about 3:25 am. Thursday to investigate reports that someone was found shot outside a residence. Troopers found the body of a 25-year-old Milford man who was shot once in the upper body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2729 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The investigation into the shooting resulted in the closure of a portion of North Old State Road for several hours.