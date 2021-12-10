Update: Md. General Assembly Overrides Gov. Hogan’s Veto Of Redistricting Plan

Soon after a veto from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, members of the House of Delegates and the State Senate voted Thursday to override his veto of a proposed map of congressional districts to take effect for the 2022 elections.

“The congressional map drawn in back rooms by party bosses in Annapolis makes a mockery of our democracy, and it is an embarrassment to all that our state stands for,” Hogan said. “On behalf of all the people of Maryland who value fairness and integrity in our elections and in our political system, I am vetoing these disgracefully gerrymandered, illegal maps, which are a shameful violation of state and federal law.”

Earlier this week, both houses passed legislation to set the boundaries for the eight congressional districts, including the First District. Part of its western boundary would cross Chesapeake Bay into Anne Arundel County, forcing the only Republican in Maryland’s delegation, Andy Harris, to campaign there.

Hogan said the maps produced by a citizens commission that he appointed are more fair, but they did not get a chance in the General Assembly during this week’s special session.

(During his news conference, Hogan vetoed the redistricting bill, spoke out about the importance of emergency legislation to address violent crime, and provided a COVID-19 update.)