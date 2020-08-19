Update : Milford Police NOT Charged In Deadly Shooting

The fatal shooting by police of a man in Milford will not result in any charges against police, according to a review conducted by the Delaware Attorney General’s Office.

Brandon Roberts of Dover was shot in January during a confrontation at Silver Lake Estates Apartments. Police said he charged out of an apartment and lunged at police while carrying a large knife.

The Justice Department review involved interviewing witnesses and police and an extensive collection of evidence including 911 calls, photos and video. The review determined that two officers involved were justified in their use of deadly force.