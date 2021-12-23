Update: Millsboro Man Charged With Shooting Ex-Wife To Death In Bridgeville

A Millsboro man has been charged with murder and related crimes following the shooting death of his ex-wife who was inside a Bridgeville home as the shots came from outside.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the 11,000-block of Abbys Way Wednesday at about 6:18 p.m. for a reported shooting. The residence was occupied by a 70-year-old woman and her 23-year-old grandson.

Delaware State Police said 74-year-old Ronald Donaway opened fire on the home into the windows of the living room, kitchen and bedrooms. The woman was struck by gunfire in the kitchen, where she died of gunshot wounds.

The grandson fled through a bedroom window and was not injured.

Police said Donaway entered the home for a short time, then drove away. A traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle at the entrance to the community and he was taken into custody without incident.

Donaway was taken to Troop 5 and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, home invasion and reckless endangering. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $900,000 cash bond.