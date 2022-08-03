Update: North Carolina Man’s Death in Lincoln Area Remains Under Investigation

Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose death in the Lincoln area is the focus of a homicide investigation.

A man’s body was found early Sunday morning in the area of Staytonville Road and North Union Church Road. 40-year-old Jose Santiago-Zamora Jiminez of Charlotte, North Carolina was dead at the scene.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.