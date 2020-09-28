Update: OC Police Announce 275+ Arrests Over Pop-Up Weekend

Ocean City Police are tallying up the arrests and other actions taken during four days of a pop-up, unsanctioned vehicle rally.

Police report making more than 275 arrests between Thursday and late Sunday…. more than double during the same weekend of 2019. More than 340 vehicles were also towed.

Arrests were made for a variety of offenses in connection with the rally. 127 of the arrests took place Saturday.

The town had been planning for the event for months. Special Event Zone provisions increased the penalties for a towed vehicle and resulted in reduced speed limits on Coastal Highway. Police at times also re-routed traffic.

Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies and Maryland State Troopers worked with Ocean City Police in trying to maintain order.

Statistics below were provided Monday morning by the Town of Ocean City (CFS is Calls For Service)