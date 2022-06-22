Update: Ocean City Police Identify Victim In Pedestrian Fatality

Ocean City Police have identified the man who died of injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle this week.

Police said Wednesday that 22-year-old Noah Day of Elkton, Maryland was on foot but not in a marked crosswalk Monday at about 9:40 p.m. when he was hit by a northbound car in the area of 46th Street and Coastal Highway. Police officers and members of Ocean City EMS tried to save his life, but Day was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old Berlin man who was driving the vehicle stopped at the scene.

Day was a member and past Lieutenant with the North East Fire Company in Cecil County.

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ocean City Police.

The Traffic Safety Unit is asking any individuals with information regarding this incident, to please contact PFC Ramirez at yramirez@oceancitymd.gov, to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610. Please reference case number 2022-002616, Ocean City Police said.

