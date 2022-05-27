Update: Ocean City Summer Kickoff, Memorial Day Observance Rescheduled For Mon. May 30th

Ocean City’s Memorial Day weekend kickoff event has been rescheduled until Monday morning at 11:00.

The reason: the possibility of inclement weather and concern for the safety of skydivers.

Skydivers will deliver flags onto the beach Monday morning, and a ceremony will honor the fallen who served our country.

Other activities will celebrate the start of the summer season in Ocean City.

The event will take place at North Division Street and the boardwalk.

From the Town of Ocean City:

WHAT: The Town of Ocean City will hold a ceremony marking the official start of the 2022 summer season and in honor of Memorial Day; remember those who fought bravely for our country. This year, the event will feature two sky jumpers delivering the American and Ocean City flags to the beach. Another unique feature will be more than 40 beach umbrellas arranged to where, when viewed from above, spell out OC’s 2022 tagline “Enjoy.”

WHO: Scheduled to attend:

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan

Ocean City Council members

Representatives from Ocean City’s police and fire departments, and the beach patrol

Several state representatives have also been invited

WHERE: North Division Street and the Boardwalk

Ocean City, MD

WHEN: Monday, May 30, 2022 | 11:00 a.m.

WHY: The Friday of Memorial Day is the traditional kickoff to the beach season. To mark the occasion, Mayor Rick Meehan will once again host a ceremony culminating with the official opening of a beach umbrella, a signal to all visitors that OC welcomes them to leave their worries behind and just “Enjoy Summer.”

SEE ALSO: To get the summer vibes going, click HERE to enjoy three different official OC playlists that will grow over the season.

For a full listing of 2022 events, visit: https://www.ococean.com/.