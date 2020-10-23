Update: Oil Spill Clean-Up Efforts Intensify

Days after the first signs of an oil spill on Delaware Bay, the source of the spill that’s deposited blobs of oil onto the beaches is still unknown.

Delaware Natural Resources Secretary Shawn Garvin said during an interview with WGMD News Friday that the clean-up has involved dozens of contractors. More than 125 environmental professionals with DNREC, the Coast Guard, other agencies and contractors are expected to be involved in the ongoing clean-up.

“We continue to mobilize our expert resources as the tides spread oil from the beaches back into the water and back on the beach,” Garvin said. “We are combing the beaches and, shovel by shovel, removing the tar balls and contaminated sand.”

Thursday, the Delaware Bay and River Cooperative dispatched an oil-skimming vessel. As of early Friday, about 21 tons of polluted sand and debris had been removed. Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research has also been treating oiled waterfowl.

“We are grateful for our interagency collaboration with DelDOT and for the help from the Delaware Bay and River Cooperative enabling us take the cleanup onto the water,” Garvin added.

Lewes beaches remained closed to the public for a second straight day. DNREC has closed the 4-wheel drive surf fishing crossing at Delaware Beach Plum Island Preserve.

As the clean-up continues, DNREC and the Coast Guard strongly discourage members of the public from handling any oily deposits that they find. Also, they should not try to help any affected wildlife they may encounter. Any sightings or incidents should be reported to the DNREC Environmental Hotline at 800-662-8802.