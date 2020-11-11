Update: Oil Spill Cleanup Reaches Final Stages

Clean-up crews are nearing the end of an oil-spill response that has now lasted more than three weeks.



According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, the beaches at Gordon’s Pond at Cape Henlopen, North Shores, Rehoboth and Dewey were the last to require a final sign-off. The unified command between DNREC and the Coast Guard will continue to survey the beaches and dispatch crews as necessary.



Beach-goers are asked to continue reporting any tar balls, oily debris or oiled wildlife. DNREC’s toll-free environmental hotline is 800-662-8892. The Maryland Department of the Environment can be reached at 866-633-4686.



The source of the oil spill is still under investigation.