Update: Oil Spill Debris Turns Up In Ocean City

Tar balls from an oil spill first detected in Delaware Bay have started to wash up in Ocean City.



Town officials had been monitoring the spill since it first started to spread eight days ago. Southerly currents have brought oily patties to ocean beaches in Delaware and now to Ocean City, where additional deposits can be expected for several days.



Beach-goers who observe what appears to be a tar ball or oil remnants are asked to contact the Maryland Department of Environment at 866-633-4686.



Delaware’s DNREC said as of the start of the week about 55 tons of debris and polluted sand had been removed, and about 66 oiled birds had been located.