Update on Aftermath of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

A news conference was held this afternoon to provide updates on the work that needs to be done in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul J. Wiedefeld mentioned the team effort…

He says team is currently out at the site doing surveys as they prepare to begin salvage work. Secretary Wiedefeld and Governor Moore mentioned that additional support and resources will be arriving over the weekend.

Wiedefeld also talked about the three areas of focus going forward…

Clean up, restoration, and improvement efforts are underway following the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse earlier this week. Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld went into detail about one of the areas of focus following the disaster—traffic management.



This includes the deployment of additional emergency response vehicles to quickly assist motorists in need of assistance and clear crashes. In addition, they are looking at making any changes to the system to improve the traffic flow.