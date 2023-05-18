UPDATE On Delaware Beach Replenishment Project

The beach replenishment project in Rehoboth Beach will be completed today and crews will move on to Dewey Beach tonight. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had a progress meeting this morning and Public Affairs Officer, Steve Rochette, tells the Talk of Delmarva that Weeks Marine is looking at a late May or early June completion for Dewey Beach.

Dredging in Fenwick Island began this past Monday – and is currently slated for completion in early to mid-June.

Bethany and South Bethany dredging is still estimated to begin in early June time-frame with completion in late June.

All dredging will stop for the Memorial Day weekend – shutting down Friday and starting back up Monday evening. The equipment will also be consolidated to best complete the remaining replenishment work.