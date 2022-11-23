Update on Delaware State Police Investigation of Fatal Collision in Laurel Area

A 29-year-old Salisbury man is dead and a 48-year-old man–also from Salisbury–is in the hospital following a collision between a car and a dump truck early yesterday morning. The crash happened on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. Police say the Ford Crown Victoria did not stay in the proper lane, and as a result, the front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck. In addition to the 48-year-old driver of the dump truck, four passengers were also taken to the hospital–all with non-life-threatening injuries. Police continue to investigate.

More Information from the Delaware State Police Press Release

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning.

On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. At the time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria failed to maintain his lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck.

The 29-year-old male operator of the Crown Victoria from Salisbury, MD was not properly restrained and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

The 48-year-old male operator of the dump truck from Salisbury, MD was properly restrained and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There were four other passengers in the dump truck. All were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Horsey Church Road was closed for approximately five hours while the collision was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

