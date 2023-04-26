Update on Easton Airport Airfield Modernization Program

Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher this week presented an update on the Easton Airport to the Talbot County Council. The presentation contained an overview of the Airfield Modernization Program including the history, benefits, information campaign, construction phases, funding, and timeline, as well as an update on community engagement efforts.

After the presentation to the County Council, the airport requested, and received unanimous approval, for the following items:

A. Request from Easton Airport to Apply for and Accept Grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Plan (AIP) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: Airport Infrastructure Grant (BIL AIG) for the Airfield Modernization Program

B. Request from Easton Airport – Recommendation to Award Bid No. 23-04, PACKAGE 1: IMPROVE RUNWAY 4 RSA, EASTON/NEWNAM FIELD AIRPORT (ESN) – EASTON, TALBOT COUNTY, MARYLAND

C. Request from Easton Airport for Approval of Airport Consultant, AECOM’s Price Proposal Dated April 4, 2023 for Professional Engineering and Construction Phase Services for Bid No. 23-04 (Construction).

