Update on Efforts to Keep Delaware Litter Free

Results are out about litter clean up in Delaware during 2022. DelDOT and its partners collected 59,000 bags of trash, 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs and 250 appliances–all found alongside Delaware roads. DelDOT Maintenance & Operations employees, Adopt-A-Highway/Sponsor-A-Highway efforts, and the Work A Day Earn A Pay Program performed the work. They also received help from the Delaware Department of the Corrections’ (DOC) inmate work program. The “Keep DE Litter Free” initiative was launched in 2019. Governor John Carney in his State of the State address on January 20th said, “We live in too beautiful a state to put up with the litter problem that we have,” adding that “We shouldn’t have to rely on other people to pick up our trash. We should stop throwing it out the window in the first place. That’s really the fundamental message.”