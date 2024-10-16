Update on Projects in Dewey Beach to Address Flooding Issues

Three planned projects in the Town of Dewey Beach to address flooding are in progress. The paving project for streets in the Town is on hold until the spring, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). Town Manager Bill Zolper tells the Talk of Delmarva that the Read Avenue bayside grant project is still pending with the Army Corps of Engineers, which is being funded out of Senator Coons’s Office. The Jersey Street project is scheduled to start on October 23rd and 24th with test holes for possible French Drains. This project is being funded with State CTF funding with support from Representative Pete Schwartzkopf and Senator Russ Hostable. The Van Dyke Avenue bayside storm drain study will be partially funded with a Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) grant and is pending funding and a recommendation from the Town of Dewey Beach’s Infrastructure Committee and Commissioners.