UPDATE on Rehoboth Beach Patrol/Comfort Station Construction

Beach patrol construction impacts anticipated

Image courtesy Atlantic Sands beach cam

A crane is expected to be brought to the beach patrol construction site Thursday, February 29. Because of the size of equipment being brought in, parking restrictions will be implemented from about 5 am-2 pm at:

the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and 1st Street

1st Street from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore

at either end of the first block of Baltimore Avenue

“No parking” signs will be posted in advance.

The crane will be utilized for sheet pile installation at the construction site the week of March 4 and possibly into the following week. Please note that a portion of the boardwalk will be closed to pedestrians while this work is completed; pedestrians will still be able to walk along the narrowed boardwalk. In addition, sidewalk access to the boardwalk on Baltimore Avenue will be closed while construction is underway during the first part of the March 4 week; sidewalk access will be restored after working hours each day.

Following installation of sheet piles, which provide excavation support, helical piles, which provide structural support, will be installed. Vibrations and loud construction noise should be anticipated on and off throughout the month of March.