Update on Search in Caroline County for Wanted Man
October 9, 2024/
UPDATE 11:40am 10/9/2024
Currently, law enforcement has decided to discontinue the active search for Joshua Murphy. However, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that despite this decision, it’s important to note that he remains at large, and they are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact 911 or their local law enforcement agencies.
In light of these developments, law enforcement units will continue to maintain a presence in the area. While the search for Joshua Murphy may have been officially discontinued, the situation remains fluid.
Joshua Kyle Murphy
Earlier Report:
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is currently engaged in an active search for Joshua Kyle Murphy, who fled from law enforcement earlier today. Murphy is wanted not only by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office but also by the Delaware State Police. Murphy is described as a white man, 35 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall and 215 pounds. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police along with the Delaware State Police, are utilizing a variety of resources and strategies to locate Murphy. Residents are strongly advised not to approach Joshua Murphy if they see him. Instead, any information regarding his whereabouts should be reported immediately to 911 or local law enforcement authorities.