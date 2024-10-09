Update on Search in Caroline County for Wanted Man

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is currently engaged in an active search for Joshua Kyle Murphy, who fled from law enforcement earlier today. Murphy is wanted not only by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office but also by the Delaware State Police. Murphy is described as a white man, 35 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall and 215 pounds. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police along with the Delaware State Police, are utilizing a variety of resources and strategies to locate Murphy. Residents are strongly advised not to approach Joshua Murphy if they see him. Instead, any information regarding his whereabouts should be reported immediately to 911 or local law enforcement authorities.