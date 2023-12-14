Update on the Easton Airport Airfield Modernization Program

Progress continues in the Easton Airport Airfield Modernization Program. Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher provided the public a detailed update–explaining explains the program’s primary goals, the scheduling process, operational impacts, funding, public awareness, and environmental benefits. In terms of scheduling, Mass earthwork will begin in January which involves transitioning soil, which is estimated at 400,000 cubic yards. Risher said it’s a lot of earth to be moved, adding if done individually, it would take 40,000 dump trucks worth of soil. The first quarter of 2024 is when significant airfield impacts will begin. Among the primary goals of the project is to improve the runway safety area.