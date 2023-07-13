Update on the North Millsboro Bypass Project

Construction has started for a two-lane connector road between Route 113 and Route 24 north of Millsboro. The project has been split into two parts consisting of a grade separation and the connector road. The grade-separated project is anticipated to begin this fall. The new alignment will start at US 113 and extend eastward bridging over Fox Run Road, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Millsboro Pond, and Gravel Hill Road. The new road will connect to SR 24 west of Mountaire Farms. The project will also consist of the grade-separated intersection at US 113 & SR 20. The construction is projected to be completed in 2025.

