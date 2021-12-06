Update: Police Identify Shooter, Victim In Bridgeville Homicide-Suicide

Delaware State Police have identified the two people who died in a homicide-suicide in the Bridgeville area late Thursday night.

According to Delaware State Police, 58-year-old Joseph Caldarera shot his brother-in-law to death, 71-year-old Peter Colletti. Colletti’s wife found him dead in the family room of their home on Emily’s Pintail Drive, after hearing footsteps from upstairs where her brother lived, followed by a shot. She ran to a neighbor’s home and called police.

Responding officers found Caldarera’s body in an upstairs bedroom.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 302-741-2727 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.