Update: Police ID Victim Of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Delaware State Police have released the name of a Delmar, Maryland man who died in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

22-year-old Stewart Northan the Third was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday’s accident in the area of Allen’s Mill Road and Route 13. An SUV at a stop sign pulled into traffic and struck Northan’s motorcycle, which caught fire after he was thrown to the ground.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.