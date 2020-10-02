Update: Police Investigate Recent Store Robbery In Long Neck Area

Delaware State Police continue their search for a suspect in a recent robbery at a convenience store on John J. Williams Highway in the Long Neck area.

The hold-up occurred September 15th shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Troopers say the suspect implied he had a weapon as he motioned to the employee to open up the cash register.

The suspect fled with some stolen money and merchandise.

No one was injured. According to Delaware State Police, the suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” to 5’10”, 150 to 170 lbs, and wearing a Nike jacket and brown moccasin style slippers. There is no vehicle description.

