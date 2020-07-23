Update : Police Release Names Of Victims In Fatal Crash

Delaware State Police have released the names of two men who died when a vehicle flipped over several times on Hardscrabble Road late Tuesday night.

The driver, 26-year-old Carlos Santos-Lopez of Millsboro, and passenger, 30-year-old Mynor Rodriguez of Millsboro, died at the scene of the wreck.

State Police said their initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left Hardscrabble Road near Shiloh Church Road and flipped over several times.

The crash is still under investigation.