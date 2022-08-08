Update: President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Depart from Gordons Pond

(photo is an archive photo of a previous presidential visit to Rehoboth Beach)

President Biden’s time in Rehoboth Beach was short this weekend.

Mr. Biden arrived at his North Shores home Sunday, after testing negative for COVID-19 on two consecutive days. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was apparently already staying there.

This morning (Monday), the president and first lady flew by Marine One to Dover Air Force Base for a flight to Kentucky to meet with officials and people impacted by recent deadly flooding.