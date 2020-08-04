Update: Rainfall, Wind, Tornado Risks Arrive On Delmarva

Isaias update:

Delmarva is under a Tornado Watch until noon as we feel the effects of Isaias, which made landfall as a hurricane in the Carolinas late Monday night. The area has experienced tornado warnings already this morning.

Although Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm. we are still at risk of flooding downpours, tropical storm force winds, power outages and road closures, just to name a few. Effects will be widespread throughout the day. However, late day clearing is possible.

Somerset County has opened an emergency shelter at Washington High School in Princess Anne for evacuees of mobile home parks. Also, a voluntary evacuation of Smith Island has been recommended. Residents should bring along their own bedding medications and personal hygiene supplies.

If possible, Somerset County officials recommend that people who need to evacuate stay with a friend or family member or at a hotel due to complications of shelter operation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Masks are required at the shelter, and pets are permitted.

Transportation to the shelter is also available from:

• Carvel Hall Crisfield

• Marion Fire Department

• Fairmount Fire Department

• Dash In Westover and the OLD Somerset County Sheriffs’ Office on Sam Barnes Road

• Lucky’s Last Chance

• Park and Ride Westover

In Sussex County, the Emergency operation center advises people in vulnerable areas and to consider relocating to higher ground. Long Neck, Broadkill Beach, Prime Hook, Milton and other areas prone historically to flooding might anticipate flooding today.

Worcester County Emergency Services also warns residents and viitors to be prepared for lots of rain, tropical storm force winds and the possibility of tornadoes. People in low-lying areas or mobile homes should consider making alternative arrangements to stay with relatives or friends.

The Maryland Govt. will be on liberal leave today for non-teleworkers.Emergency employees must report.