Update: Robbery Suspect Apprehended in Milton

A woman wanted for robbery and who was the subject of three active warrants has been arrested in Milton.

Delaware State Police had been looking for 26-year-old Erika Morris in connection with last Saturday’s incident in which a shopper at a Lewes supermarket parking lot was robbed of his wallet during a struggle.

Police received a tip that Morris was at a home in Milton Tuesday. Troopers saw her standing outside and she was taken into custody without incident.

State Police also say a search turned up a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and pills for which she had no prescription.