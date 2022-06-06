Update: Salvage Operations Completed On Fire-Scorched Scrap Metal Barge

Salvage operations have been completed on a barge that caught fire two weeks ago while it was making its way up the Delaware River.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the barge has been removed from the shallow waters of the Delaware Bay of the coast of New Jersey. The Coast Guard provided an escort as it was towed to its original destination of Camden, New Jersey, where its cargo of scrap metal will be recycled.

“Thanks to the close collaboration and coordination between the Unified Command, crews were able to stabilize the vessel and minimize impact to the maritime transportation system and environment,” Capt. Jonathan Theel, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay said. “Our strong partnerships, particularly with New Jersey, were key to achieving success.”

The Unified Command is made up of representatives from Eastern Metal Recycling, New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, Cumberland County Office of Emergency Management, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“NJDEP thanks members of the Unified Command for their close partnership and work to protect public safety and New Jersey’s coastal resources,” Director of Emergency Management, NJDEP Robert Van Fossen said.