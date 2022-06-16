Update: Scam Calls Continue From Spoofed Phone Numbers

Delawareans continue to get calls from people who falsely portrayed themselves as state troopers, demanding money for bail or telling them that they are wanted.

State Police are investigating multiple incidents in which the callers use spoofing technology to make it appear that the call comes from Delaware State Police – issued phone numbers. Some of recipients of these calls are listed on the Delaware sex offender registry.

State Police said troopers will never request payment for fines, traffic tickets or bail. All such transactions are conducted by the courts.

If you get such a call you are free to hang up, but you should not give up any personal information.

More tips were provided by Delaware State Police: