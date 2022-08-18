Update: Seaford Police Identify Suspect in Wed. Night Shooting

Seaford Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Chandler Heights – Two apartments.

The victim was found with a single gunshot wound to the head Wednesday night at about 10:05 p.m. The victim was flown to Christiana Hospital and was admitted in critical condition.

Rihem Frisby (photo released by Seaford Police)

30-year-old Rihem Frisby of Laurel has been developed as a suspect in the shooting. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rihem Frisby, or about the incident, is asked to contact Seaford Police at (302)629-6645 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.