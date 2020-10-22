A fire last weekend that gutted a youth soccer association storage structure in Seaford was caused by an electrical malfunction inside the building on Virginia Avenue in Seaford.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal says damage is estimated at $50,000 from the fire early last Saturday. The Western Sussex Youth Soccer Association said its equipment inside was a total loss.
The organization is raising money through a GoFundMe page to try to rebuild and replace the burned equipment.
Update: Seaford Storage Garage Fire Was Electrical
