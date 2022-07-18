Update: Suspect Arrested for Dover Target Arson

A Dover man has been arrested in connection with the July 10th arson that occurred at the Target store on John Hunn Brown Road.

Desmond Smith (photo courtesy of Dover Police)

Dover Police said Monday that collection and examination of in-store surveillance footage and physical evidence from the store helped lead to the arrest of 26-year-old Desmond Smith. According to Police, Smith set the fire as a diversion to steal a cart full of merchandise.

A search warrant was executed at Smith’s residence Monday morning. Smith was taken into custody without incident.

Police listed these charges against Desmond Smith:

-Arson 1st Degree

-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (19x)

-Criminal Mischief $5,000 or Greater

-Shoplifting Under $1,500

-Wearing a Disguise During Commission of Felony

Smith is believed to be the sole suspect in the arson, according to police. At the time, fire officials said damage caused by the fire to store merchandise was estimated at $3-to-$4-million. Smith was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $137,000 cash bond.