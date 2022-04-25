Update: Suspect Arrested For Millsboro Starbucks Robbery

Brandon Staats

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent robbery in Millsboro at Starbucks.

According to police, Brandon Staats was taken into custody without incident Sunday.

Staats was arraigned and released on $6,360 unsecured bond.

Police say Staats stole money from Starbucks last week, and while he was driving away an employee was dragged in the parking lot, and another vehicle was also struck.

Staats was wanted for robbery, leaving the scene of a property damage collision, driving while suspended or revoked and reckless driving.