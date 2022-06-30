Update: Suspect Arrested In Connection With Ocean City Triple-Stabbing

Paul Baynard (photo released by Ocean City Police)

A Ridgley, Maryland man has been arrested in connection with a triple-stabbing in Ocean City in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Police said Thursday that all three of the young male victims have since been released from hospitals.

Two suspects ran north on the boardwalk as officers arrived that night. A 17-year-old juvenile who was involved in the altercation was arrested and charged with “affray.” Police have determined that the fight on the boardwalk involved two different groups of males.

Evidence including witness accounts, camera footage and social media platforms led to 23-year-old Paul Baynard being identified as a suspect. Baynard was found in Queen Anne’s County.

Baynard is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment.