Update: Suspect Arrested In Farmstand Thefts

A man is under arrest in connection with several thefts at produce stands in the Millsboro and Laurel area.
Delaware State Police say 21-year-old Khalil Reid was found in Wicomico County and has been extradited to Delaware.
Reid was identified a suspect in connection with the theft of money from cash boxes kept at several farmstands.
In some cases a lock was cut to get the money.
He is facing several theft-related charges.
Khalil was located in Wicomico County, Maryland, and extradited back to Delaware where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of Burglary Tools (8 felony)
- Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500 Victim 62 years of age or older (felony)
- Theft Under $1,500 (5 counts)
- Theft Under $1,5oo Victim 62 years of age or older (felony)
- Criminal Mischief (9 counts)
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (9 counts)
- Attempt to Commit Theft (2 counts)
Khalil was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,906 cash bond.