Update: Suspect Arrested In Farmstand Thefts

A man is under arrest in connection with several thefts at produce stands in the Millsboro and Laurel area.

Delaware State Police say 21-year-old Khalil Reid was found in Wicomico County and has been extradited to Delaware.

Reid was identified a suspect in connection with the theft of money from cash boxes kept at several farmstands.

In some cases a lock was cut to get the money.

He is facing several theft-related charges. Delaware State Police released these charges:

Possession of Burglary Tools (8 felony)

Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500 Victim 62 years of age or older (felony)

Theft Under $1,500 (5 counts)

Theft Under $1,5oo Victim 62 years of age or older (felony)

Criminal Mischief (9 counts)

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (9 counts)

Attempt to Commit Theft (2 counts)

Khalil was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,906 cash bond.